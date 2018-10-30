Moelis & Co (MC) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Moelis & Co (NYSE: MC):

10/25/2018 – Moelis & Co was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Moelis & Company's shares have outperformed the industry over the past year. Further, it has a decent earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters. Its third-quarter 2018 results were primarily hurt by an increase in expenses, while higher revenues provided support to some extent. Global expansion initiatives, along with strategic partnerships in Japan, Australia and Mexico, are expected to continue supporting the company’s revenues. Also, a favorable operating environment, diversification across sectors and strong liquidity position are likely to aid growth. However, increasing operating expenses (particularly compensation costs) remain a major concern for the company. In fact, elevated costs are likely to hurt bottom-line growth in the near term. Further, a stretched valuation limits the upside potential of the stock.”

10/24/2018 – Moelis & Co was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $57.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Moelis & Company's shares have outperformed the industry over the past year. Further, it has a decent earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters. Its third-quarter 2018 results were primarily hurt by an increase in expenses, while higher revenues provided support to some extent. Global expansion initiatives, along with strategic partnerships in Japan, Australia and Mexico, are expected to continue supporting the company’s revenues. Also, a favorable operating environment, diversification across sectors and strong liquidity position are likely to aid growth. However, increasing operating expenses (particularly compensation costs) remain a major concern for the company.”

10/23/2018 – Moelis & Co was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/23/2018 – Moelis & Co had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $59.00 to $54.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/8/2018 – Moelis & Co had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $62.00 to $59.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/26/2018 – Moelis & Co was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Moelis & Company is a global independent investment bank. The Company provides innovative strategic advice and solutions to a diverse client base, including corporations, governments and financial sponsors. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, and other corporate finance matters. Moelis & Company is based in New York. “

9/4/2018 – Moelis & Co was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

NYSE MC opened at $39.65 on Tuesday. Moelis & Co has a twelve month low of $39.23 and a twelve month high of $67.65. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.68.

Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $207.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.19 million. Moelis & Co had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 52.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Moelis & Co will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 31st. Moelis & Co’s payout ratio is 82.10%.

In other Moelis & Co news, Director Kenneth Shropshire sold 1,500 shares of Moelis & Co stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.85, for a total transaction of $86,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,968 shares in the company, valued at $287,398.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 29.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Palo Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Moelis & Co in the third quarter worth $123,000. ARP Americas LP purchased a new position in shares of Moelis & Co in the third quarter worth $203,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its stake in shares of Moelis & Co by 25.7% in the third quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 6,851 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Moelis & Co by 7.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Financial Network Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Moelis & Co by 7,270.1% in the third quarter. American Financial Network Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,489 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 20,211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company is a global investment bank. The firm provides services relating to mergers & acquisitions, recapitalization & restructuring, capital markets and financial institution advisory; private funds; shareholder defense and strategic alliances. The firm's expertise is into global energy; IPO advisory; technology, media, telecommunication sectors.

