Mobius Capital Management LLC Has $15.60 Million Stake in Marathon Oil Co. (MRO)

Mobius Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 669,984 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,881 shares during the period. Marathon Oil accounts for approximately 11.3% of Mobius Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Mobius Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $15,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the second quarter valued at about $111,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the second quarter valued at about $133,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the second quarter valued at about $133,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 146.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,973 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 4,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the second quarter valued at about $147,000. 80.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

MRO has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $21.00 price target on shares of Marathon Oil and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays set a $25.00 price target on shares of Marathon Oil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Marathon Oil currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.36.

Marathon Oil stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.43. 429,151 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,724,410. The company has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.41, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Marathon Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $13.84 and a twelve month high of $24.20.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Marathon Oil had a positive return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 3.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Marathon Oil news, VP Thomas Mitchell Little sold 117,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $2,427,619.77. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 394,569 shares in the company, valued at $8,163,632.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States E&P and International E&P. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Featured Article: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.