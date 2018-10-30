Mobius Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 142,000 VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF (OIH)

Mobius Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 142,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,577,000. VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF comprises about 2.6% of Mobius Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Mobius Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OIH. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $24,957,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $21,009,000. AMP Capital Investors Ltd increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF by 57.3% in the second quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 1,972,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,811,000 after purchasing an additional 718,800 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF by 41.9% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 2,080,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,643,000 after purchasing an additional 613,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,200,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:OIH traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.41. The company had a trading volume of 5,872,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,501,849. VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF has a twelve month low of $20.21 and a twelve month high of $29.86.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OIH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.