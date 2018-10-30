Mobetize (MPAY) vs. Service Co. International (SCI) Head to Head Review

Mobetize (OTCMKTS:MPAY) and Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.1% of Service Co. International shares are held by institutional investors. 60.2% of Mobetize shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.6% of Service Co. International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Service Co. International pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Mobetize does not pay a dividend. Service Co. International pays out 43.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Service Co. International has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mobetize and Service Co. International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mobetize $440,000.00 30.76 -$1.44 million N/A N/A Service Co. International $3.10 billion 2.49 $546.66 million $1.55 27.52

Service Co. International has higher revenue and earnings than Mobetize.

Risk & Volatility

Mobetize has a beta of 3.21, indicating that its stock price is 221% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Service Co. International has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Mobetize and Service Co. International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mobetize -296.59% N/A -524.30% Service Co. International 15.59% 23.37% 2.59%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Mobetize and Service Co. International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mobetize 0 0 0 0 N/A Service Co. International 1 0 4 0 2.60

Service Co. International has a consensus price target of $46.75, suggesting a potential upside of 9.59%. Given Service Co. International’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Service Co. International is more favorable than Mobetize.

Summary

Service Co. International beats Mobetize on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mobetize

Mobetize Corp. provides financial technology solutions and services to telecom and financial service providers in the United States and Canada. The company offers smartWallet, a solution that allows users to load funds in to their mobile wallet and access global mobile financial services; smartRemit, a mobile platform for money transfer solutions; smartCharge, which enables real time prepaid mobile top-ups to mobile phone and recharge transfers; and smartBill, a payments solution for bill payments to vendors. It also provides smartCard that enables users to move cleared funds from their smartWallet on to the MasterCard; and smartLoan digitized lending product that allows borrowers to apply for secured and unsecured loans to refinance credit card debt, student loans, weddings, or household projects. In addition, the company offers an online access to its customer relationship management and data analytics reporting systems for various transactions. Mobetize Corp. was founded in 2012 and is based in Blaine, Washington.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses. The company also provides professional services relating to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral facilities and motor vehicles; arranging and directing services; and removal, preparation, embalming, cremation, memorialization, and travel protection, as well as catering services. In addition, it offers funeral merchandise, including burial caskets and related accessories, urns and other cremation receptacles, outer burial containers, flowers, on-line and video tributes, stationery products, casket and cremation memorialization products, and other ancillary merchandise. Further, the company's cemeteries provide cemetery property interment rights, including developed lots, lawn crypts, mausoleum spaces, niches, and other cremation memorialization and interment options; and sells cemetery merchandise and services, including memorial markers and bases, outer burial containers, flowers and floral placements, graveside services, merchandise installations, and interments, as well as offers preneed cemetery merchandise and services. Service Corporation International offers its products and services under the Dignity Memorial, Dignity Planning, National Cremation Society, Advantage Funeral and Cremation Services, Funeraria del Angel, Making Everlasting Memories, Neptune Society, and Trident Society brands. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated 1,488 funeral service locations; and 473 cemeteries, including 281 funeral service/cemetery combination locations covering 45 states, 8 Canadian provinces, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

