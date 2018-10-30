MKM Partners Raises F5 Networks (FFIV) Price Target to $190.00

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) had its target price lifted by MKM Partners to $190.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the network technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of F5 Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Standpoint Research raised shares of F5 Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of F5 Networks from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $168.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $174.94.

Shares of FFIV stock opened at $168.59 on Friday. F5 Networks has a 1 year low of $119.35 and a 1 year high of $199.71. The firm has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.76.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The network technology company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.27. F5 Networks had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 40.04%. The firm had revenue of $562.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.72 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that F5 Networks will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 3,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.99, for a total value of $563,074.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,548,369.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael L. Dreyer sold 5,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.03, for a total transaction of $1,039,427.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,427.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,787 shares of company stock valued at $2,592,646 in the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FFIV. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of F5 Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of F5 Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of F5 Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,000. Atlantic Trust Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of F5 Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. 96.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

