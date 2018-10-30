Mitchell Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in Newfield Exploration Co. (NFX)

Mitchell Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Newfield Exploration Co. (NYSE:NFX) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 745,805 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 33,247 shares during the period. Newfield Exploration makes up about 4.1% of Mitchell Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Mitchell Group Inc.’s holdings in Newfield Exploration were worth $21,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Newfield Exploration by 604.9% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,569,375 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $168,473,000 after acquiring an additional 4,779,275 shares in the last quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newfield Exploration in the second quarter valued at $66,428,000. Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Newfield Exploration by 153.8% in the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 2,700,782 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $81,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636,795 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Newfield Exploration by 167.8% in the second quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 1,736,992 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Newfield Exploration in the second quarter valued at $30,365,000. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Newfield Exploration news, insider Lee K. Boothby sold 16,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total value of $472,709.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 194,420 shares in the company, valued at $5,686,785. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Newfield Exploration stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,351,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,484,357. Newfield Exploration Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.67 and a fifty-two week high of $35.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.38.

Newfield Exploration (NYSE:NFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The energy company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.12. Newfield Exploration had a return on equity of 41.07% and a net margin of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $679.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Newfield Exploration’s quarterly revenue was up 68.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Newfield Exploration Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NFX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Newfield Exploration in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Newfield Exploration in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Newfield Exploration from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Newfield Exploration in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Newfield Exploration in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Newfield Exploration currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.40.

Newfield Exploration Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company has operations principally in the Anadarko and Arkoma basins of Oklahoma, the Williston Basin of North Dakota, and the Uinta Basin of Utah.

