Minerva Neurosciences (NERV) Lifted to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Friday morning.

NERV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Minerva Neurosciences to $19.00 in a report on Friday, August 3rd.

NASDAQ NERV opened at $10.45 on Friday. Minerva Neurosciences has a 12 month low of $4.80 and a 12 month high of $12.95. The stock has a market cap of $416.82 million, a PE ratio of -9.68 and a beta of 1.60.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.06. Sell-side analysts forecast that Minerva Neurosciences will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William F. Doyle bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.88 per share, for a total transaction of $39,520.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Joseph H. Reilly sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 39,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 8,600 shares of company stock valued at $87,520 and have sold 131,717 shares valued at $1,576,610. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NERV. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 353.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 894,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,590,000 after purchasing an additional 697,219 shares during the period. Northpointe Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,110,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,181,703 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,998,000 after purchasing an additional 219,405 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 328.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 278,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 213,583 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 241.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 176,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 124,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

Minerva Neurosciences Company Profile

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The company's lead product candidate is roluperidone, which is in Phase III clinical trial, a compound for the treatment of patients with schizophrenia.

