Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Sells 70,000 Shares of Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (MIC)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lessened its position in Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (NYSE:MIC) by 40.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 105,099 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 70,000 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned approximately 0.12% of Macquarie Infrastructure worth $4,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MIC. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Macquarie Infrastructure by 68.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,587,543 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $404,595,000 after buying an additional 3,887,510 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure by 58.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,357,502 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $99,487,000 after purchasing an additional 867,478 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure by 64.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,609,896 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $67,938,000 after purchasing an additional 631,459 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure by 165.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 882,333 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,234,000 after purchasing an additional 550,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Assets Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure by 80.3% in the second quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 625,829 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,410,000 after purchasing an additional 278,743 shares in the last quarter. 70.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MIC stock opened at $37.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.25. Macquarie Infrastructure Corp has a twelve month low of $36.20 and a twelve month high of $70.39.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. Macquarie Infrastructure had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 26.49%. The company had revenue of $478.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.10 million. On average, research analysts predict that Macquarie Infrastructure Corp will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Macquarie Infrastructure news, major shareholder Group Ltd Macquarie bought 45,000 shares of Macquarie Infrastructure stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,002,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Henry E. Lentz bought 2,500 shares of Macquarie Infrastructure stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.97 per share, with a total value of $114,925.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,469,385.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 1,195,825 shares of company stock valued at $55,430,706 over the last quarter. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MIC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Macquarie Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Barclays raised their price target on Macquarie Infrastructure from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. SunTrust Banks set a $49.00 price target on Macquarie Infrastructure and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Macquarie Infrastructure from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Macquarie Infrastructure presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of businesses that provide services to other businesses, government agencies, and individuals. It operates through four segments: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, Contracted Power (CP), and MIC Hawaii. The IMTT segment offers bulk liquid storage, handling, and other services for petroleum products, chemicals, renewable fuels, and vegetable and animal oils through a network of 19 marine terminals, including 17 in the United States and 2 in Canada.

