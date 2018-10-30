Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Has $22.73 Million Holdings in Umpqua Holdings Corp (UMPQ)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lowered its position in shares of Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,092,534 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 72,022 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned 0.50% of Umpqua worth $22,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Umpqua in the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Umpqua in the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Umpqua in the 2nd quarter valued at about $143,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Umpqua in the 3rd quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, ARP Americas LP purchased a new position in shares of Umpqua in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors own 89.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Umpqua alerts:

UMPQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Umpqua from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Umpqua from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Sandler O’Neill reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Umpqua in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Hovde Group set a $24.00 price target on shares of Umpqua and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.85.

Shares of NASDAQ UMPQ opened at $19.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.96. Umpqua Holdings Corp has a 52 week low of $18.17 and a 52 week high of $24.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $313.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.37 million. Umpqua had a net margin of 24.23% and a return on equity of 7.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Umpqua Holdings Corp will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. This is a boost from Umpqua’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 27th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.50%.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Commercial Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Umpqua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umpqua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.