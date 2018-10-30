Millennium Management LLC Takes Position in Collectors Universe, Inc. (CLCT)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Collectors Universe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLCT) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 108,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,600,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Collectors Universe by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 45,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 4,115 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Collectors Universe by 457.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 6,683 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Collectors Universe by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 294,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,633,000 after acquiring an additional 8,374 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Collectors Universe by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 34,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 9,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Collectors Universe in the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLCT stock opened at $14.35 on Tuesday. Collectors Universe, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.00 and a 1-year high of $30.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $128.98 million, a PE ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 0.99.

Collectors Universe (NASDAQ:CLCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 30th. The business services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Collectors Universe had a return on equity of 41.91% and a net margin of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $17.12 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%.

Collectors Universe Profile

Collectors Universe, Inc provides authentication and grading services to dealers and collectors of coins, trading cards, event tickets, autographs, and historical and sports memorabilia in the United States. It operates through three segments: Coins, Trading Cards and Autographs, and Other High-End Collectibles.

