Millennium Management LLC Invests $1.69 Million in American Railcar Industries, Inc. (ARII)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Railcar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARII) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 42,824 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,691,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of American Railcar Industries at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Railcar Industries by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,977 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Railcar Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $509,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Railcar Industries by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,540 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of American Railcar Industries by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of American Railcar Industries by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 194,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,662,000 after buying an additional 2,494 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Railcar Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Buckingham Research boosted their price target on shares of American Railcar Industries from $42.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of American Railcar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of American Railcar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $43.00 price target on shares of American Railcar Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.75.

Shares of NASDAQ ARII opened at $70.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.14 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.31. American Railcar Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.76 and a 1-year high of $70.50.

American Railcar Industries (NASDAQ:ARII) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $146.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.41 million. American Railcar Industries had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 27.70%. American Railcar Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that American Railcar Industries, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About American Railcar Industries

American Railcar Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures hopper and tank railcars in North America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing, Railcar Leasing, and Railcar Services. The Manufacturing segment manufactures hopper railcars for shipping various dry bulk products, such as plastic pellets, as well as high-density products, including cement and sand; pressure tank railcars for transporting products comprising chlorine, anhydrous ammonia, liquid propane, and butane; and other types of railcars.

