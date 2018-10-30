Millennium Management LLC Acquires New Position in Community Health Systems (CYH)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 487,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,618,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.42% of Community Health Systems at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CYH. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Community Health Systems by 16.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 217,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 30,991 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Community Health Systems by 2.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,295,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,130,000 after acquiring an additional 30,334 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Community Health Systems by 5.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,437,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,414,000 after acquiring an additional 408,397 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Community Health Systems by 3.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 991,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,927,000 after acquiring an additional 29,086 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Community Health Systems by 8.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 316,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 24,707 shares during the period. 96.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Patton Paul Smith acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.51 per share, for a total transaction of $35,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 103,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,993.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 25,000 shares of company stock worth $83,350. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Community Health Systems stock opened at $3.18 on Tuesday. Community Health Systems has a one year low of $2.48 and a one year high of $6.36.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The company reported ($1.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by ($0.62). Community Health Systems had a negative net margin of 16.16% and a negative return on equity of 36.38%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.77) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Community Health Systems will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CYH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Community Health Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Community Health Systems in a report on Thursday, October 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Community Health Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.88.

Community Health Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

