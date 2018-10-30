Millennial Lithium (ML) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1.38

Millennial Lithium Corp (CVE:ML) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.38 and last traded at C$1.46, with a volume of 40054 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.45.

Millennial Lithium Company Profile (CVE:ML)

Millennial Lithium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of lithium mineral properties. It primarily holds 100% interest in the Pastos Grandes Lithium Project located in Salta Province, Argentina. The company was formerly known as Redhill Resources Corp. and changed its name to Millennial Lithium Corp.

Read More: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for Millennial Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Millennial Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.