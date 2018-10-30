Milacron Holdings Corp (MCRN) to Post Q4 2018 Earnings of $0.38 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Milacron Holdings Corp (NYSE:MCRN) – Investment analysts at William Blair dropped their Q4 2018 earnings per share estimates for Milacron in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 25th. William Blair analyst B. Drab now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $0.38 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.41. William Blair also issued estimates for Milacron’s Q1 2019 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.48 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Milacron from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Milacron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. ValuEngine cut Milacron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Milacron in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Milacron currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

NYSE MCRN opened at $14.05 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.75. Milacron has a twelve month low of $13.93 and a twelve month high of $22.62.

Milacron (NYSE:MCRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $308.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.00 million. Milacron had a negative return on equity of 89.14% and a net margin of 3.07%.

In related news, insider Bruce A. Chalmers sold 87,219 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total value of $1,801,072.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 228,494 shares in the company, valued at $4,718,401.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James Gentilcore sold 35,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.08, for a total value of $754,664.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $732,846.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Milacron by 13.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,880,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $130,241,000 after acquiring an additional 808,629 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Milacron by 7.9% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,497,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,141,000 after buying an additional 329,613 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Milacron by 10.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,389,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,097,000 after buying an additional 400,094 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Milacron by 8.4% during the second quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 3,221,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,978,000 after buying an additional 248,345 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Milacron by 3.3% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,747,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,084,000 after buying an additional 56,319 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Milacron Company Profile

Milacron Holdings Corp. manufactures, distributes, and services engineered and customized systems within the plastic technology and processing industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Plastic Processing Technologies (APPT), Melt Delivery and Control Systems (MDCS), and Fluid Technologies (Fluids).

