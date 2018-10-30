Microchip Technology Inc. (MCHP) Shares Sold by Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB reduced its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,859 shares during the quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $3,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 4.7% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,919,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,175,042,000 after buying an additional 582,965 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 0.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,616,587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $513,132,000 after buying an additional 24,008 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 114.5% in the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,753,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $159,486,000 after buying an additional 935,884 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 2.7% in the second quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,543,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $140,370,000 after buying an additional 41,296 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 22.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,520,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $138,332,000 after buying an additional 274,241 shares during the period.

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total transaction of $159,130.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 3,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total transaction of $337,151.34. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,931 shares in the company, valued at $1,427,791.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

MCHP opened at $62.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.10. Microchip Technology Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.70 and a twelve month high of $104.20.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 36.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

MCHP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Microchip Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Raymond James lowered shares of Microchip Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Cfra reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.00.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

