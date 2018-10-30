Microchip Technology Inc. (MCHP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.51 Billion

Brokerages predict that Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) will post $1.51 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Microchip Technology’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.51 billion and the highest is $1.52 billion. Microchip Technology reported sales of $1.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 49.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Microchip Technology will report full-year sales of $5.67 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.63 billion to $5.76 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $6.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.99 billion to $6.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Microchip Technology.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 36.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MCHP shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Sunday, August 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $116.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.00.

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 3,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total transaction of $337,151.34. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,427,791.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ganesh Moorthy purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $84.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCHP. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Microchip Technology during the second quarter worth $96,187,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its position in Microchip Technology by 114.5% during the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,753,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $159,486,000 after acquiring an additional 935,884 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Microchip Technology by 1,900.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 705,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,134,000 after acquiring an additional 669,901 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Microchip Technology by 4.7% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,919,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,175,042,000 after acquiring an additional 582,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Microchip Technology during the second quarter worth $34,037,000.

Microchip Technology stock opened at $62.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.10. Microchip Technology has a twelve month low of $60.70 and a twelve month high of $104.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

