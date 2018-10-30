Microbot Medical (MBOT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $5.01

Microbot Medical Inc (NASDAQ:MBOT) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.01 and last traded at $5.09, with a volume of 267 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.47.

A number of research firms have commented on MBOT. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Microbot Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Microbot Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th.

Get Microbot Medical alerts:

Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04).

Microbot Medical Inc, a pre-clinical medical device company, researches, designs, and develops micro-robotics assisted medical technologies targeting the minimally invasive surgery space. The company, through its ViRob and TipCAT micro-robotic technologies, is developing two product candidates, including the Self Cleaning Shunt for the treatment of hydrocephalus and normal pressure hydrocephalus; and a self-propelling, semi-disposable endoscope, which is used in colonoscopy procedures.

Featured Story: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Microbot Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microbot Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.