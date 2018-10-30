Michael Hill International Ltd (MHJ) Insider Buys A$504,000.00 in Stock

Michael Hill International Ltd (ASX:MHJ) insider Robert Fyfe acquired 700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.72 ($0.51) per share, with a total value of A$504,000.00 ($357,446.81).
ASX MHJ opened at A$0.65 ($0.46) on Tuesday.
Michael Hill International Company Profile
