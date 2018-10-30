Michael Hill International Ltd (MHJ) Insider Buys A$504,000.00 in Stock

Michael Hill International Ltd (ASX:MHJ) insider Robert Fyfe acquired 700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.72 ($0.51) per share, with a total value of A$504,000.00 ($357,446.81).

ASX MHJ opened at A$0.65 ($0.46) on Tuesday.

Michael Hill International Company Profile

Michael Hill International Limited owns and operates retail jewelry stores, and provides related services in Australia, New Zeeland, and Canada. The company operates its stores under the Michael Hill brand name. Its stores offer bracelets and bangles, earrings, pendants and necklaces, rings, watches, gifts, and collections.

