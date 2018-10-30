MEX Price Hits $0.0014 (MEX)

MEX (CURRENCY:MEX) traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. One MEX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges including CoinTiger and HADAX. MEX has a market cap of $0.00 and $176,772.00 worth of MEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MEX has traded down 22.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MEX alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00007045 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003562 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015826 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00149101 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00240918 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $620.19 or 0.09861250 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00012338 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

MEX Profile

MEX’s total supply is 1,939,999,970 tokens. MEX’s official Twitter account is @Global_MEX . The official website for MEX is introduce.mex.link

Buying and Selling MEX

MEX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger and HADAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.