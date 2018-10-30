Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management Grows Position in Cadence Bancorp (CADE)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management boosted its holdings in Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 560,860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,935 shares during the period. Cadence Bancorp accounts for about 1.3% of Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management’s holdings in Cadence Bancorp were worth $14,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CADE. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Cadence Bancorp by 609.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 5,489 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Cadence Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $916,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in Cadence Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $1,236,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Cadence Bancorp by 1,022.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,392,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,071,000 after buying an additional 2,179,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Cadence Bancorp by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 8,066 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CADE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Stephens set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Bancorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Cadence Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cadence Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cadence Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.14.

In related news, Chairman Paul B. Murphy, Jr. sold 275,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.41, for a total value of $7,537,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jerry W. Powell acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.49 per share, for a total transaction of $81,960.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 401,103 shares of company stock worth $10,994,233. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CADE opened at $21.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. Cadence Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $20.34 and a fifty-two week high of $31.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.54.

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. Cadence Bancorp had a net margin of 25.78% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The business had revenue of $122.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.97 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cadence Bancorp will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Cadence Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.54%.

Cadence Bancorp Profile

Cadence Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Cadence Bank, N.A. that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

