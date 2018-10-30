Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management Buys 208,125 Shares of Physicians Realty Trust (DOC)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management boosted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 26.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 985,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 208,125 shares during the period. Physicians Realty Trust accounts for about 1.5% of Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management owned about 0.54% of Physicians Realty Trust worth $16,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,122,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,791,000 after purchasing an additional 272,098 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 377,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,365,000 after purchasing an additional 64,400 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group increased its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 248,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,191,000 after purchasing an additional 19,235 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 84,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 3,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 98,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 31,909 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DOC. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. ValuEngine lowered Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Physicians Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.77.

Shares of DOC stock opened at $16.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.46. Physicians Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $14.13 and a twelve month high of $19.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $106.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.60 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.76% and a net margin of 11.02%. The company’s revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 2nd. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 88.46%.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

