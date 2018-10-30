Meridian Bioscience (VIVO) Raised to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on VIVO. TheStreet raised shares of Meridian Bioscience from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Meridian Bioscience from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of NASDAQ VIVO opened at $16.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 5.73 and a quick ratio of 3.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $671.12 million, a PE ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 0.79. Meridian Bioscience has a 1 year low of $13.53 and a 1 year high of $17.10.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $51.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.17 million. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Meridian Bioscience will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Mcilwraith bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.63 per share, with a total value of $31,260.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,780. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VIVO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Meridian Bioscience by 9.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,901,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,827,000 after purchasing an additional 518,731 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Meridian Bioscience during the third quarter valued at $4,301,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Meridian Bioscience by 9.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,631,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,837,000 after purchasing an additional 220,500 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in Meridian Bioscience during the second quarter valued at $3,369,000. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its position in Meridian Bioscience by 11.3% during the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,131,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,994,000 after purchasing an additional 114,687 shares during the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Meridian Bioscience Company Profile

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for various gastrointestinal and viral diseases, respiratory and parasitic infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments.

