Mercury Systems (MRCY) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.39-0.43 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $151.6-156.6 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $153.70 million.Mercury Systems also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $1.65-1.79 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Mercury Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. BidaskClub lowered Mercury Systems from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Mercury Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. They set a buy rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mercury Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.17.

Get Mercury Systems alerts:

NASDAQ MRCY traded up $1.74 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.28. 361,055 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 480,081. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.07, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.52. Mercury Systems has a 1-year low of $30.11 and a 1-year high of $57.26.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $152.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.31 million. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 8.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Mercury Systems will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mercury Systems news, insider Mark Aslett sold 30,000 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.91, for a total transaction of $1,647,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 427,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,470,730.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Didier M. C. Thibaud sold 3,500 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.66, for a total value of $173,810.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 331,669 shares in the company, valued at $16,470,682.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,200 shares of company stock worth $3,806,642 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems, Inc provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical defense and intelligence programs in the United States. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors. The company's principal programs include Aegis, Patriot, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Gorgon Stare, Predator, F-35, Reaper, F-16 SABR, E2D Hawkeye, Paveway, Filthy Buzzard, PGK, ProVision, P1, and AIDEWS.

Featured Article: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.