Mercer International (MERC) PT Lowered to $21.00

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report published on Monday. They currently have a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on MERC. BidaskClub lowered Mercer International from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Mercer International in a report on Thursday, July 19th. ValuEngine lowered Mercer International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Mercer International from $19.00 to $19.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.67.

MERC opened at $15.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.66. Mercer International has a 52 week low of $12.05 and a 52 week high of $19.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $331.06 million for the quarter. Mercer International had a return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 9.06%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 13th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 12th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 35.8% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 16,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 4,266 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mercer International in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,686,000. James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 92.4% in the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 269,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,533,000 after purchasing an additional 129,623 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 7.3% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 132,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 9,039 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 142.8% in the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 52,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 30,700 shares during the period. 74.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mercer International

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood Kraft (NBSK) pulp in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It produces NBSK pulp primarily from wood chips and pulp logs; carbon neutral or green energy using carbon-neutral bio-fuels, such as black liquor and wood waste; and tall oil for use as a chemical additive and green energy source.

