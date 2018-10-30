Memetic / PepeCoin Price Tops $0.0480 (MEME)

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 30th. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0480 or 0.00000760 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, Bittrex, Upbit and Cryptopia. Over the last seven days, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded 10.3% higher against the US dollar. Memetic / PepeCoin has a total market cap of $1.13 million and $74,721.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $152.42 or 0.02414858 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00009729 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00017702 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000410 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003628 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002487 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000645 BTC.

PinkCoin (PINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000083 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000026 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin Profile

Memetic / PepeCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 23,875,454 coins and its circulating supply is 23,508,202 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official website is memetic.ai . Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins

Buying and Selling Memetic / PepeCoin

Memetic / PepeCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Memetic / PepeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

