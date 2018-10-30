Medtronic PLC (MDT) is Telos Capital Management Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Telos Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 64,890 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,058 shares during the period. Medtronic comprises about 2.0% of Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $6,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Medtronic by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,241,820 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $340,279,000 after buying an additional 165,345 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Medtronic by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,604,216 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $208,910,000 after buying an additional 144,299 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 15,360 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 2,586 shares during the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 19,544 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 89,416 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares during the period. 80.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Richard Kuntz sold 47,176 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.88, for a total value of $4,523,234.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 152,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,629,274.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Geoffrey Martha sold 49,799 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.93, for a total transaction of $4,876,816.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,605,304.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 268,678 shares of company stock worth $25,818,353 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MDT shares. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.21.

Medtronic stock opened at $89.45 on Tuesday. Medtronic PLC has a 1 year low of $76.41 and a 1 year high of $100.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.06. Medtronic had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 19th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.93%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

