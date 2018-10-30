Medical Properties Trust (MPW) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 1st. Analysts expect Medical Properties Trust to post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $201.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.72 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 44.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Medical Properties Trust to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

MPW traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.04. 37,834 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,189,960. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.55. Medical Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $11.82 and a 1 year high of $15.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.65%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 74.07%.

In other news, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 3,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total value of $50,316.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 243,439 shares in the company, valued at $3,593,159.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Emmett E. Mclean sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.93, for a total value of $1,493,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 963,965 shares in the company, valued at $14,391,997.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 165,809 shares of company stock worth $2,456,679 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on MPW. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, JMP Securities set a $16.00 target price on Medical Properties Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.21.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

Recommended Story: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.