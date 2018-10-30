Mechanics Bank Trust Department Sells 910 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (HON)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department lessened its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 910 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,486,373 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $358,162,000 after purchasing an additional 164,400 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,363,644 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $340,483,000 after acquiring an additional 230,252 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,267,571 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $326,644,000 after acquiring an additional 201,003 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 2,174,351 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $313,215,000 after acquiring an additional 120,784 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,159,594 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $311,083,000 after acquiring an additional 74,703 shares during the period. 75.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Honeywell International stock opened at $141.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $108.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.99. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.30 and a twelve month high of $167.72.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The conglomerate reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $10.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.75 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 33.69% and a net margin of 6.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.91%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HON shares. Gordon Haskett started coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Friday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank set a $166.00 target price on Honeywell International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. UBS Group upped their target price on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Friday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.25.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace; Home and Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. The Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircraft and vehicles that it sells to original equipment manufacturers and other customers in various markets, including air transport, regional, business and general aviation aircraft, airlines, aircraft operators, defense and space contractors, and automotive and truck manufacturers.

