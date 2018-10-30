McEwen Mining (MUX) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, HC Wainwright set a $5.00 price target on McEwen Mining and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. McEwen Mining has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.00.

Shares of MUX stock opened at $2.11 on Tuesday. McEwen Mining has a 1 year low of $1.82 and a 1 year high of $2.55. The firm has a market cap of $718.40 million, a PE ratio of -70.33 and a beta of -1.20.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). McEwen Mining had a negative net margin of 14.56% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%. The firm had revenue of $34.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.55 million. Sell-side analysts predict that McEwen Mining will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MUX. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of McEwen Mining by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 38,017,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517,412 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of McEwen Mining in the 1st quarter worth $646,000. Global X Management Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of McEwen Mining by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 4,232,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,762,000 after acquiring an additional 255,639 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McEwen Mining by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 843,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 240,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of McEwen Mining by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,216,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,518,000 after acquiring an additional 120,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.84% of the company’s stock.

McEwen Mining Company Profile

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo 1 mine and El Gallo 2 project in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and the Black Fox Complex, Buffalo Ankerite, Fuller, Davidson Tisdale, and Black Fox North properties in Canada.

