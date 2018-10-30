Mattel (MAT) Price Target Cut to $13.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) had its price objective lowered by DA Davidson from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note published on Friday. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Mattel’s Q1 2019 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on MAT. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mattel from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Mattel from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mattel from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Mattel to $13.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Mattel from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Mattel presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.67.

Get Mattel alerts:

Mattel stock opened at $13.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.35 and a beta of 1.06. Mattel has a one year low of $12.21 and a one year high of $19.21.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Mattel had a negative return on equity of 65.25% and a negative net margin of 17.99%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mattel will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mattel in the third quarter valued at about $131,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Mattel during the second quarter worth about $182,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Mattel by 13,860.4% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 13,999 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mattel during the second quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Mattel by 3,952.7% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 14,032 shares in the last quarter.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of toy products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: North America, International, and American Girl. It offers Mattel Girls & Boys branded products, including Barbie dolls and accessories, Monster High, DC Super Hero Girls, Enchantimals, Polly Pocket, Hot Wheels and Matchbox vehicles and play sets, CARS, DC Comics, WWE Wrestling, Minecraft, Toy Story, and games and puzzles.

Recommended Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.