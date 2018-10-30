Matisse Capital Sells 15,731 Shares of Mexico Fund, Inc. (MXF)

Matisse Capital cut its stake in shares of Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 240,841 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 15,731 shares during the quarter. Mexico Fund makes up approximately 3.5% of Matisse Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Matisse Capital owned 1.60% of Mexico Fund worth $3,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MXF. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Mexico Fund by 25.2% during the second quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,767,315 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $41,911,000 after buying an additional 556,595 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Mexico Fund by 30.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 815,312 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,344,000 after buying an additional 188,120 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Mexico Fund by 26.1% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,645 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 4,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian grew its position in shares of Mexico Fund by 15.5% during the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 24,093 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. 32.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mexico Fund alerts:

Shares of Mexico Fund stock traded down $0.48 on Tuesday, reaching $13.65. 1,577 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,918. Mexico Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.73 and a 1-year high of $17.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 16th. This is an increase from Mexico Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.33%.

In related news, insider Alberto Osorio acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.29 per share, with a total value of $114,030.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Mexico Fund Profile

There is no company description available for Mexico Fund, Inc

Read More: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF).

Receive News & Ratings for Mexico Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mexico Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.