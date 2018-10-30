Matisse Capital Cuts Stake in Asia Pacific Fund, Inc. (APB)

Matisse Capital decreased its stake in shares of Asia Pacific Fund, Inc. (NYSE:APB) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,940 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 10,729 shares during the period. Asia Pacific Fund makes up 1.4% of Matisse Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Matisse Capital’s holdings in Asia Pacific Fund were worth $1,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asia Pacific Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $152,000. Institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Asia Pacific Fund alerts:

In other news, major shareholder City Of London Investment Grou sold 20,000 shares of Asia Pacific Fund stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 60.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APB traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.05. 500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,366. Asia Pacific Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.96 and a 12 month high of $15.70.

Asia Pacific Fund Company Profile

The Asia Pacific Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its objective is to achieve long-term capital appreciation through investment of investable assets in equity securities of companies in the Asia Pacific countries. The company was founded in May 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Asia Pacific Fund, Inc. (NYSE:APB).

Receive News & Ratings for Asia Pacific Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asia Pacific Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.