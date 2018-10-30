Matisse Capital Buys 463 Shares of Aetna Inc (AET)

Matisse Capital lifted its stake in Aetna Inc (NYSE:AET) by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,883 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the quarter. Matisse Capital’s holdings in Aetna were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aetna by 31.7% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 47,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,688,000 after buying an additional 11,408 shares during the period. Havens Advisors LLC raised its position in Aetna by 32.1% during the third quarter. Havens Advisors LLC now owns 50,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,183,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic acquired a new position in Aetna during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,569,000. Abrams Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Aetna by 14.1% during the second quarter. Abrams Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,575,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,013,000 after purchasing an additional 195,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV raised its position in Aetna by 1,696.3% during the second quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 11,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 10,585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aetna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Aetna from $202.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Aetna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.33.

Shares of NYSE:AET traded up $2.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $197.65. 1,278,422 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,154,047. The company has a market capitalization of $63.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Aetna Inc has a 1-year low of $164.52 and a 1-year high of $206.66.

Aetna (NYSE:AET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $15.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.40 billion. Aetna had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aetna Inc will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Aetna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.28%.

About Aetna

Aetna Inc operates as a health care benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Care, Group Insurance, and Large Case Pensions. The Health Care segment offers medical, pharmacy benefit management service, dental, behavioral health, and vision plans on an insured and employer-funded basis.

