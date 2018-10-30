Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC Sells 1,019 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC decreased its position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,099 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,019 shares during the quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $184,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Paypal by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,722 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paypal by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,180 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of Paypal by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 5,858 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paypal by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,010 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,830,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bremer Trust National Association grew its stake in shares of Paypal by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bremer Trust National Association now owns 13,952 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. 79.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Daniel H. Schulman sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.43, for a total transaction of $2,403,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 323,316 shares in the company, valued at $29,884,097.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Paypal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. BidaskClub cut Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Paypal to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Paypal to $92.00 and gave the stock a “$88.22” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.93.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $81.15 on Tuesday. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $68.61 and a 12 month high of $93.70. The company has a market cap of $98.24 billion, a PE ratio of 58.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.31.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The credit services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. Paypal had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 13.98%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The company's platform allows consumers to shop by sending payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

