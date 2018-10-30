Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Reduces Position in Align Technology, Inc. (ALGN)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 366,819 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,386 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.46% of Align Technology worth $143,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,150,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,762,334,000 after purchasing an additional 84,512 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 251.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,705,510 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $583,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,448 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Align Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $148,376,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 394,320 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $134,913,000 after purchasing an additional 5,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 348,027 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $119,074,000 after purchasing an additional 60,197 shares during the last quarter. 78.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALGN stock opened at $217.94 on Tuesday. Align Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $203.12 and a one year high of $398.88. The company has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a PE ratio of 46.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.52.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.05. Align Technology had a net margin of 16.89% and a return on equity of 34.09%. The firm had revenue of $505.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Stuart A. Hockridge sold 2,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.73, for a total value of $1,009,607.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Raphael Pascaud sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.00, for a total transaction of $3,790,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 25,087 shares in the company, valued at $9,056,407. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,648 shares of company stock worth $20,577,327. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $391.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $425.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Align Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $354.08.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a system of clear aligner therapy, intraoral scanners, and computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing (CAD/CAM) digital services. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers Invisalign Full, a treatment used for a range of malocclusion; Invisalign Teen treatment that addresses orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators, compensation for tooth eruption, and six free single arch replacement aligners; and Invisalign Assist treatment for anterior alignment and aesthetically-oriented cases.

