Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Increases Holdings in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (STI)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,849,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,122 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.40% of SunTrust Banks worth $123,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. LSV Asset Management raised its position in SunTrust Banks by 0.3% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,471,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $427,269,000 after acquiring an additional 21,800 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in SunTrust Banks by 1.3% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,449,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $359,773,000 after acquiring an additional 71,355 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in SunTrust Banks by 1.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,163,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,899,000 after acquiring an additional 87,873 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in SunTrust Banks by 6.5% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,387,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,045,000 after acquiring an additional 269,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in SunTrust Banks by 71.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,822,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,297,000 after acquiring an additional 760,417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jorge Arrieta sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.13, for a total value of $182,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,148 shares in the company, valued at $449,603.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on STI. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of SunTrust Banks in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. B. Riley raised shares of SunTrust Banks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of SunTrust Banks from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “$72.58” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Macquarie lowered shares of SunTrust Banks to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SunTrust Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SunTrust Banks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

NYSE:STI opened at $60.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $27.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.29. SunTrust Banks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.30 and a 1-year high of $75.08.

SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.17. SunTrust Banks had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. SunTrust Banks’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that SunTrust Banks, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SunTrust Banks, Inc operates as the holding company for SunTrust Bank that provides various financial services for consumers, businesses, corporations, and institutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Wholesale. The Consumer segment provides deposits and payments; home equity and personal credit lines; auto, student, and other lending products; credit cards; discount/online and full-service brokerage products; professional investment advisory products and services; and trust services, as well as family office solutions.

