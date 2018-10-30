Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $132.48 Million Stake in Wintrust Financial Corp (WTFC)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its position in Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,559,672 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 322,112 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $132,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 2,558.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 124,910 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,873,000 after buying an additional 120,211 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 110,682 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,635,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,179,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,076 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,402,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 1,386.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 179,653 shares during the last quarter. 88.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WTFC shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. FIG Partners upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Wintrust Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.27.

Shares of WTFC stock opened at $75.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Wintrust Financial Corp has a one year low of $72.17 and a one year high of $99.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.80.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.03. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The firm had revenue of $347.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Corp will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.27%.

Wintrust Financial Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

Read More: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.