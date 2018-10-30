Masimo Co. (MASI) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 548 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.06% of Masimo worth $3,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MASI. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masimo in the first quarter worth $101,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Masimo in the second quarter worth $109,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masimo in the second quarter worth $173,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 36.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,980 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matisse Capital purchased a new position in shares of Masimo in the second quarter worth $202,000. 82.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MASI opened at $112.81 on Tuesday. Masimo Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.69 and a fifty-two week high of $126.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.00.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Masimo had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 21.49%. The company had revenue of $211.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Masimo’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Masimo news, EVP Bilal Muhsin sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.75, for a total transaction of $2,355,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,177,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 60,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total transaction of $6,551,069.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,376,451.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 765,380 shares of company stock worth $90,720,456 in the last 90 days. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on MASI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Masimo in a report on Friday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Masimo from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Masimo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.20.

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through-motion and low-perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

