Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA Raises Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG)

Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA boosted its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 2.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Booking accounts for 2.0% of Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Booking in the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Booking by 86.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 56 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in Booking by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 57 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the 2nd quarter worth about $126,000. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Gillian Tans sold 295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,803.58, for a total value of $532,056.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BKNG opened at $1,788.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,630.56 and a 1 year high of $2,228.99. The company has a market capitalization of $84.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.25.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $20.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $17.34 by $3.33. Booking had a net margin of 20.07% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $24.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 89.45 EPS for the current year.

BKNG has been the topic of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,300.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $2,200.00 price target (up from $2,100.00) on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 14th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,138.41.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

