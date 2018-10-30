Marriott Vacations Worldwide (VAC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation is a developer, marketer, seller and manager of vacation ownership resorts and vacation club, destination club and exchange programs, principally under the Marriott and Ritz-Carlton brands and trademarks. The Company generates most of its revenues from four primary sources: selling vacation ownership products, managing our resorts, financing consumer purchases of vacation ownership products and renting vacation ownership inventory. “

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

VAC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Nomura set a $158.00 target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research report on Monday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marriott Vacations Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.95.

Shares of NYSE:VAC traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.05. 3,660 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 689,053. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a current ratio of 6.99. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a one year low of $83.40 and a one year high of $154.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.41.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.25). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 9.16%. The company had revenue of $594.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VAC. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the second quarter valued at $108,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 266.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the second quarter valued at $132,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the second quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the third quarter valued at $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. It operates through three segments: North America, Asia Pacific, and Europe. The company also develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership and related products under The Ritz-Carlton Destination Club brand; and holds right to develop, market, and sell ownership residential products under The Ritz-Carlton Residences brand.

Read More: What is intrinsic value?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marriott Vacations Worldwide (VAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.