Marriott International (MAR) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MAR. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $148.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $134.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Marriott International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.23.

Shares of MAR opened at $112.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $39.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.87, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. Marriott International has a twelve month low of $106.96 and a twelve month high of $149.21.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 52.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marriott International will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frederick A. Henderson purchased 1,640 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $120.84 per share, for a total transaction of $198,177.60. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,177.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sun Life Financial INC grew its holdings in Marriott International by 331.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Marriott International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Fort L.P. bought a new position in Marriott International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Marriott International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Marriott International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.94% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

