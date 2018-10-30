Marriott International Inc (MAR) Short Interest Update

Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) saw a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,534,458 shares, a decline of 17.6% from the September 28th total of 7,928,362 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,180,316 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

MAR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Longbow Research initiated coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Friday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Marriott International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $148.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.23.

In other Marriott International news, Director Frederick A. Henderson bought 1,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $120.84 per share, with a total value of $198,177.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,177.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Kendall Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 16,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 2,987.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 54,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,173,000 after buying an additional 52,572 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 2,172.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $112.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.33. Marriott International has a one year low of $106.96 and a one year high of $149.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 52.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Marriott International will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

