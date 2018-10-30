MarineMax (HZO) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.85-1.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.69. MarineMax also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $1.85-1.95 EPS.

Shares of NYSE HZO opened at $22.22 on Tuesday. MarineMax has a twelve month low of $15.05 and a twelve month high of $25.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $509.21 million, a PE ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 1.30.

Several research analysts recently commented on HZO shares. B. Riley raised MarineMax from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $23.50 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut MarineMax from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Citigroup lowered their target price on MarineMax from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. ValuEngine raised MarineMax from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on MarineMax from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. MarineMax presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.43.

In other news, Director Joseph Allen Watters sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total transaction of $52,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,321,283.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

About MarineMax

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. It sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, such as sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts, and other yachts; motor yachts; convertible yachts; pleasure boats; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

