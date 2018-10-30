Margaux Resources (MRL) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.04

Margaux Resources Ltd (CVE:MRL) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 40600 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Margaux Resources Company Profile (CVE:MRL)

Margaux Resources Ltd., a polymetallic exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Kootenay Arc in Southeastern British Columbia in Canada. It primarily explores for zinc, gold, and tungsten deposits. The company holds the mineral rights to 16,000 hectares of land and surface rights to 436 hectares of land in the Jersey-Emerald property located in Southeastern British Columbia.

