Mantech International (MANT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter.

Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. Mantech International had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 5.46%. The company had revenue of $491.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Mantech International’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Mantech International to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MANT opened at $54.96 on Tuesday. Mantech International has a 12-month low of $45.31 and a 12-month high of $68.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.85.

MANT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mantech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Mantech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Mantech International from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Mantech International in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Mantech International in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.13.

In other news, Director Richard J. Kerr sold 1,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.95, for a total transaction of $100,216.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Judith L. Bjornaas sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.98, for a total transaction of $669,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,071,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,835 shares of company stock worth $5,359,430 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 34.10% of the company’s stock.

About Mantech International

ManTech International Corporation provides technologies and solutions for mission-critical national security programs worldwide. It offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

