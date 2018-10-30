Manhattan Associates, Inc. (MANH) Position Boosted by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 73,520 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $4,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chicago Equity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 29.3% during the second quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 43,190 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after buying an additional 9,795 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the second quarter valued at approximately $802,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,741,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,994,696 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $281,811,000 after buying an additional 98,594 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 13.9% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 632,510 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,734,000 after buying an additional 77,120 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:MANH opened at $45.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 1.25. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.10 and a fifty-two week high of $62.39.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $142.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.38 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 71.67%. Manhattan Associates’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MANH shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

In other Manhattan Associates news, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.42, for a total transaction of $112,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 72,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,098,123.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Bruce Richards sold 7,740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.84, for a total transaction of $385,761.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,037,668.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,560 shares of company stock worth $646,905. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company provides supply chain solutions, including distribution management, transportation management, and visibility solutions; omni-channel solutions; and inventory optimization and planning solutions.

