Major Drilling Group Int’l (MDI) Hits New 12-Month Low at $4.53

Major Drilling Group Int’l Inc. (TSE:MDI) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$4.53 and last traded at C$4.69, with a volume of 45200 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$4.63.

MDI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Beacon Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Major Drilling Group Int’l in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Major Drilling Group Int’l from C$8.00 to C$6.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 6th.

Major Drilling Group Int’l (TSE:MDI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 4th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C$0.01. Major Drilling Group Int’l had a negative return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 3.09%. The business had revenue of C$98.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$100.30 million.

In other Major Drilling Group Int’l news, Director Edward Breiner purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$4.76 per share, for a total transaction of C$95,200.00. Insiders have bought 25,000 shares of company stock worth $119,410 in the last quarter.

About Major Drilling Group Int’l (TSE:MDI)

Major Drilling Group International Inc primarily provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies. It offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive/longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and various mine services.

