Magna International (MGA) Price Target Lowered to $65.00 at TD Securities

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) had its price target cut by TD Securities from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note published on Monday morning. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

MGA has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magna International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Magna International from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Magna International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Magna International from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Magna International in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. They set an equal weight rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $67.67.

Shares of NYSE:MGA traded up $0.46 on Monday, hitting $48.66. 173,393 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,815,780. Magna International has a one year low of $45.73 and a one year high of $67.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.36.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.07). Magna International had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 5.72%. The company had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Magna International will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MGA. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magna International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Magna International in the second quarter valued at about $122,000. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Magna International in the third quarter valued at about $131,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Magna International in the second quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Magna International in the second quarter valued at about $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

About Magna International

Magna International Inc designs, develops, and manufactures automotive systems, assemblies, modules, and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. The company offers body systems, including exterior sheetmetal and closure systems, body structure systems, and energy management solutions; chassis systems, such as frames and chassis subframes, suspension links and arms, and chassis modules; and engineering services comprising support, program management, virtual tool, prototype build and validation, testing, and research and development services.

