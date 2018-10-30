MacroGenics (MGNX) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MGNX. Zacks Investment Research raised MacroGenics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on MacroGenics in a report on Monday, September 10th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised MacroGenics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, August 11th. Cowen reissued a buy rating on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. MacroGenics has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.38.

MGNX stock opened at $17.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $735.78 million, a PE ratio of -31.52 and a beta of 2.41. MacroGenics has a fifty-two week low of $16.75 and a fifty-two week high of $32.74.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $18.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 million. MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 13.01% and a negative net margin of 19.20%. On average, research analysts forecast that MacroGenics will post -4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGNX. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new stake in shares of MacroGenics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $168,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MacroGenics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 13,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 3,323 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of MacroGenics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $316,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 1,128.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 13,012 shares in the last quarter. 91.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MacroGenics Company Profile

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily by modulating the human immune system, as well as various autoimmune disorders and infectious diseases in the United States. The company's advanced clinical product candidate is Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.

