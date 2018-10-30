Macquarie Reiterates “$140.00” Price Target for Stanley Black & Decker (SWK)

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) received a $140.00 price target from equities researchers at Macquarie in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Macquarie’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.91% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SWK. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $162.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $166.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. KeyCorp set a $170.00 target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group set a $173.00 target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.00.

Stanley Black & Decker stock traded up $2.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $111.19. 58,951 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,872,304. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. Stanley Black & Decker has a 52-week low of $106.41 and a 52-week high of $176.62.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 16.30%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, VP Jocelyn Belisle sold 1,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.04, for a total transaction of $164,762.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,774,984.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 108.0% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 611.5% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 4,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 65,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 3rd quarter worth about $280,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides tools and storage, engineered fastening and infrastructure, and security solutions worldwide. The company's Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders, as well as pneumatic tools and fasteners, including nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; and consumer products, such as lawn and garden products comprising hedge and string trimmers, lawn mowers, and edgers and related accessories, as well as home products, such as hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances.

